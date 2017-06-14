close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Presidential Election 2017: BJP to meet Sonia Gandhi on Friday

The process of filing nominations for the July 17 presidential poll began today with the Election Commission issuing a notification in this regard.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 16:49
Presidential Election 2017: BJP to meet Sonia Gandhi on Friday

New Delhi: Intensifying efforts to zero in on a "mutually acceptable" Presidential candidate, a three-member Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) committee will call on Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Friday.

The BJP panel will later meet Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The three members of the committee are union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley. After a prolonged silence on the issue, BJP chief Amit Shah had announced the panel on June 12.

When Naidu on Wednesday spoke to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Chandra Mishra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel over phone, he was told that the two parties will firm up their stand only after the Bharatiya Janata Party panel meets them formally.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh and Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The process of filing nominations for the July 17 presidential poll began today with the Election Commission issuing a notification in this regard.

The nomination process will continue till June 28.

Meanwhile, leaders of opposition parties held their meeting this afternoon to chalk out their joint strategy and come up with a consensus candidate.

The 10-member sub-group of the opposition met for the first time after its constitution recently.

In a bid to ensure that non-serious candidates do not file nomination for the prestigious election, laws were amended a few years ago.

As Opposition parties meet to select candidate, EC issues notification for presidential election
MUST READ
As Opposition parties meet to select candidate, EC issues notification for presidential election

Now, a candidate who is supported by 50 'electors' and seconded by another 50 can file nomination. Elected members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and elected members of state legislative assemblies are the electors.

If the elections are held in case both the NDA and the opposition field their candidates, then the results will be announced on July 20.

The term of present incumbent Pranab Mukherjee comes to an end on July 24.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Bharatiya Janata PartySonia GandhiPresidential Election 2017Sitaram YechuryCommunist Party of India (Marxist)CongressIndian National CongressPranab Mukherjee

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

US Congressman Steve Scalise shot at baseball practice in Virginia
AmericasWorld

US Congressman Steve Scalise shot at baseball practice in V...

DelhiDelhi

No stay on trial court order in former TERI chief RK Pachau...

Did AAP leader Dilip Pandey just target Kumar Vishwas?
Delhi

Did AAP leader Dilip Pandey just target Kumar Vishwas?

West Bengal

Movement for Gorkhaland will go on, at any cost: GJM chief...

World

Russia will respond to US attempts to encircle it: Presiden...

World

UN decries `staggering loss of civilian life` in Raqa

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video