close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Presidential Election 2017: Day after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee to hold talks with Arvind Kejriwal

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends in July. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 09:25
Presidential Election 2017: Day after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee to hold talks with Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Presidential Election.

The Trinamool Congress leader yesterday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and conveyed that her party was in favour of a consensus candidate for the presidential poll.

"We want a consensus candidate. This is good for the country," Banerjee told reporters here.

She is also learnt to have backed another term for President Pranab Mukherjee if the government proposes his name, sources said. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Monday suggested that Mukherjee be given another term.

Banerjee said no names were discussed at the 40-minute meeting, which was also attended by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

The West Bengal CM added Sonia Gandhi, who has been holding talks with opposition parties to decide a common candidate, will hold further consultations and she would again meet her in about a week after the process is completed.

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends in July. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which has clear edge in the Presidential Election, has not given any inkling so far on its choice of candidate.

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu to be next President of India? - Know all about her
MUST READ
Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu to be next President of India? - Know all about her

Sonia Gandhi has been contacting leaders opposed to the ruling BJP to evolve a consensus.

She has spoken to Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and met JD-U leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

The Congress chief is also expected to meet Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.

Among the names doing the rounds as consensus candidates of the opposition are of former governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

Mamata BanerjeeSonia GandhiArvind KejriwalPranab Mukherjeepresidential electionPresidential Election 2017

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clears Class XII examination
Haryana

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clea...

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level
Technology

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools
Education

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...
Tripura

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more
World

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afgh...
WorldAsia

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afgh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video