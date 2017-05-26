close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Presidential Election 2017: Leaders of 17 opposition parties attend Sonia Gandhi's lunch

Among the names doing the rounds as the opposition's consensus candidates are of former governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 14:01
Presidential Election 2017: Leaders of 17 opposition parties attend Sonia Gandhi&#039;s lunch

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday hosted a luncheon meet where deliberation on a consensus candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election was expected to take place.

Leaders of 17 Opposition parties -- including old arch-rivals -- attended the meet on a day that also marks the third anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad were among the leaders who attended luncheon in Parliament to promote opposition unity.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the meet because of a prior engagement.

The Trinamool Congress chief met Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week also and had conveyed that her party was in favour of a consensus candidate for the Presidential Election.

Among the names doing the rounds as the opposition's consensus candidates are of former governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar.

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends in July. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which has a clear edge in the Presidential Election, has not given any inkling so far on its choice of candidate.

TAGS

Sonia GandhiNitish KumarPranab MukherjeeMamata BanerjeeMayawatiPresidential Elections 2017Gopalkrishna GandhiMeira Kumar

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

Quantum experiment: Scientists to find out if human consciousness is material or immaterial
Science

Quantum experiment: Scientists to find out if human conscio...

Acer announces Iconia Tab 10, Iconia One 10 tablets
Gadgets

Acer announces Iconia Tab 10, Iconia One 10 tablets

France to &#039;do everything it can&#039; to help Britain fight terror: Macron
EuropeWorld

France to 'do everything it can' to help Britain...

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has kidney stones removed
WorldAsia

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has kidney stones removed

UK security minister says no specific threat to public this...
EuropeWorld

UK security minister says no specific threat to public this...

When Devendra Fadnavis&#039; chopper crashed in Latur, only Irfan Shaikh was there to help him
Maharashtra

When Devendra Fadnavis' chopper crashed in Latur, only...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video