Presidential Election 2017: Meira Kumar files nomination, Sonia Gandhi calls it battle of ideologies, principles

New Delhi: Moments after opposition candidate Meira Kumar filed her nomination for the Presidential Election, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the July 17 polls were a battle of ideology, truth, and principles for them.

She further vowed to fight this “battle”.

"For us, it's a battle of ideology, principles and truth and we will fight it," said Gandhi.

Her comments came moments after Meira Kumar filed her nomination.

Gandhi is one of Kumar's proposers in one set of nomination papers, sources said.

Opposition leaders, including from the Congress and Left, along with Meira Kumar assembled at Parliament's Gate Number 1 and later left for the Lok Sabha Secretary General's chamber to file the nomination.

Besides Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja and TMC leader Derek O'Brien accompanied Meira Kumar.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was not present.

Before reaching Parliament, Meira Kumar visited Raj Ghat and Samta Sthal, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and her father Babu Jagjivan Ram respectively.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were also present.

Meira Kumar is pitted against NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is abroad on a vacation, said Kumar represents the values that bind the country and its people.

"Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation and people. Proud to have Meira Kumar ji as our candidate," he tweeted.

(With Agency inputs)