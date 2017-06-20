close
﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 21:41
Presidential election 2017: NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind gets Z plus security cover

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday accorded a Z plus security cover of NSG commandos to NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. 

Officials said the 'black cat' commandos force will secure Kovind, who resigned today as the Bihar Governor.

A security and threat analysis carried out by central security agencies favoured an armed security cover for the presidential candidate, who till now had a similar cover by virtue of being the Bihar governor.

A squad of 10-12 armed National Security Guard NSG) commandos will be with Kovind, along with escort and pilot vehicles.

It is expected that the elite force will guard him till he takes over the office of the first citizen of India, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces. The NDA has the numbers to ensure Kovind's election.

The NSG commandos will move around with Kovind, who is expected to travel across the country extensively to meet legislators and leaders of political parties to seek support for his candidature.

The BJP yesterday announced the name of 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit activist and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its nominee for the president's post.

The NSG protects high-profile politicians such as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader L K Advani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

The presidential election, if required, will be held on July 17.

President Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.

TAGS

Ram Nath Kovindpresidential electionpresidential candidateNDA presidentNDA Ram Nath KovindBJPNarendra ModiNSG commandosPranab Mukherjee

