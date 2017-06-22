close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Presidential elections: AIADMK to support NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had yesterday announced the faction's support to Kovind, who has since resigned as Governor of Bihar.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 12:47

Chennai: The AIADMK's rival Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday announced its support for NDA's Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, voicing confidence that he will perform as a "good administrator."

Panneerselvam said BJP National President Amit Shah had sought support from him for Kovind and the matter was discussed with senior functionaries of the faction today, besides MPs and MLAs owing allegiance to him.

"Based on that and heeding BJP President Amit Shah's request, it has been unanimously decided to back Kovind," he told reporters here.

An "opportunity" has been provided for a member of the Dalit community to be elected to the President's office, and "for providing that opportunity (to Kovind), we have decided to support him," Panneerselvam added.

Asked if the faction, which has 12 MPs and an equal number of MLAs, was supporting Kovind since he hailed from the Dalit community, Panneerselvam said the presidential nominee has been a former MP twice, besides having served as Governor of Bihar, and was, therefore, "experienced."

"We are confident he will perform as a good administrator," he said when asked about Kovind's RSS background and reports that opposition Congress may also field a Dalit candidate against NDA's pick.

The Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction's announcement comes a day after the AIADMK's Amma camp had announced backing Kovind in the race to Raisina Hill.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had yesterday announced the faction's support to Kovind, who has since resigned as Governor of Bihar.

TAGS

Presidential electionsPresidential Elections 2017AIADMKRam Nath KovindO PanneerselvamTamil NaduAmit Shah

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Presidential election: Lalu Yadav says will appeal Nitish Kumar to support &#039;Bihar Ki Beti&#039; Meira Kumar
Bihar

Presidential election: Lalu Yadav says will appeal Nitish K...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Farmers' bodies call for shutdown in 45,000...

NGT imposes ban on dumping of waste on Ravi flood plains in HP
Environment

NGT imposes ban on dumping of waste on Ravi flood plains in...

Iran sends 1,100 tonnes of food to Qatar daily
WorldAsia

Iran sends 1,100 tonnes of food to Qatar daily

BenQ&#039;s flagship photographer monitor now in India
Gadgets

BenQ's flagship photographer monitor now in India

Presidential election 2017: Quick facts about Meira Kumar
India

Meira Kumar 'a crusader for social justice' - He...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video