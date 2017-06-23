Presidential Elections: Ram Nath Kovind files nomination, accompanied by PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind, who has been chosen as a nominee by the National Democratic Party (NDA) for the upcoming Presidential elections, filed his nomination papers in the Parliament House here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied Kovind to file his nomination to be the 15th President of India.Before going in to file his nomination, Kovind along with the BJP top brass and the Prime Minister, linked their arms together and raised them in front of the media, in a display of strength.

The ruling NDA government has nominated Bihar Governor Kovind for the position for the post of Indian President.

Meanwhile, the opposition on Thursday nominated former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar for the highest post India.

All 17 political parties unanimously proposed name of Meira for forthcoming Presidential elections.

The decision was taken after the Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - met to discuss the NDA decision on Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have backed Kumar.

Though earlier, the Mayawati-led BSP extended their support to Kovind, but after the nomination of Kumar, they recalled their support.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24.

The counting of the votes will be done on July 20.