Presidential elections: Ram Nath Kovind meets Pondy Legislators, assured support

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday met Puducherry legislators and the lone Lok Sabha member from the Union Territory, who assured support for his candidature.

﻿
Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 18:15
Chennai: NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday met Puducherry legislators and the lone Lok Sabha member from the Union Territory, who assured support for his candidature.

Puducherry-based All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy and his party legislators met Kovind at a hotel here.

Puducherry's lone Lok Sabha MP R Radhakrishnan, who belongs to the main opposition party in the Assembly (AINRC), was also present, according to Tamil Nadu BJP.

Also, BJP's lone legislator from Kerala and veteran party leader O Rajagopal took part in the meeting to drum up support for Kovind.

Kovind, 71, arrived here this morning from New Delhi and was accorded a warm reception by Tamil Nadu BJP leaders at the airport. Later, he drove to a city hotel where he met the legislators.

The NDA presidential nominee is also scheduled to seek support from the AIADMK factions led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister K Palaniswami later in the day.

Ram Nath Kovind Pondy Legislators Presidential elections N Rangasamy Puducherry Kerala

