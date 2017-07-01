Presidential elections: Ram Nath Kovind meets Pondy Legislators, assured support

Chennai: NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday met Puducherry legislators and the lone Lok Sabha member from the Union Territory, who assured support for his candidature.

Puducherry-based All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy and his party legislators met Kovind at a hotel here.

Puducherry's lone Lok Sabha MP R Radhakrishnan, who belongs to the main opposition party in the Assembly (AINRC), was also present, according to Tamil Nadu BJP.

Also, BJP's lone legislator from Kerala and veteran party leader O Rajagopal took part in the meeting to drum up support for Kovind.

Kovind, 71, arrived here this morning from New Delhi and was accorded a warm reception by Tamil Nadu BJP leaders at the airport. Later, he drove to a city hotel where he met the legislators.

The NDA presidential nominee is also scheduled to seek support from the AIADMK factions led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister K Palaniswami later in the day.