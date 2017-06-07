Presidential elections to be held on July 17, counting on July 20: Election Commission

Delhi: Presidential elections will be held on July 17 and counting on July 20, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

Last date for nomination is June 28. If poll needed then it would be on July 17 and counting on July 20, CEC Naseem Zaidi said.

​President Pranab Mukhereje's term expires on July 25.

The BJP-led NDA government has reached the half-way mark with wins in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and have over 48.3% votes.

They need 1.7% votes to get their presidential candidate elected.

To be noted is the fact that YSR Congress’ Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that they will support the BJP.