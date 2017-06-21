close
Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish's support to NDA's Ram Nath Kovind, says will go by Opposition pick

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Wednesday said that his party will go by other opposition parties on their choice for a presidential candidate. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 19:21
New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav on Wednesday said that his party will go by other opposition parties on their choice for a presidential candidate. 

"We will go with the decision of opposition parties, which will meet in New Delhi on Thursday," he said brushing aside questions on Janata Dal (United) extending support to NDA's presidential candidate. 

The RJD supremo had earlier flayed the NDA for not consulting opposition parties and evolve a consensus on the presidential election. 

The Congress has refused to extend its support to Ram Nath Kovind and said that the Opposition will pick its own candidate. 

However, the BJP appears to have numbers already with several non NDA parties extending their support in favour of Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA nominee for the post of the President of India.

The total strength of the electoral college which votes to elect the president comprises all elected MPs and members of legislative Assemblies of all states and Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

The total comes to 10,98,903 votes with each MP carrying a vote value of 708. The vote weight of an MLA depends on the population of the state he or she represents.A candidate needs 50 percent plus votes to win the poll. Halfway mark comes at 5,49,452.

TAGS

Lalu YadavPresidential pollsPresidential electionsIndiaRam Nath Kovind

