Press Trust of India's official Twitter account hacked by Iran Crack Security Team?
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 20:21
New Delhi: India's premier news agency Press Trust of India's official Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday.
Confirm the news, PTI said, " Between 7:30 PM & 7.50 PM, PTI Twitter account was hacked. PTI is not responsible for any messages that could have appeared in that period."
Between 7:30 PM & 7.50 PM, PTI Twitter account was hacked. PTI is not responsible for any messages that could have appeared in that period.
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2017
Prima facie it seems that the official Twitter account of PTI was hacked by Iran Crack Security Team.
The profile picture of PTI's official Twitter account was also changed.
However, it was restored around 7:50 PM on Wednesday.
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 19:45
