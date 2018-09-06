Pride, not prejudice: Congress tweets in support of LGBT after SC verdict on Section 377

NEW DELHI: Celebrating Supreme Court's historic verdict decriminalising homosexuality under, Congress on Thursday said that the judgement marks the first step towards an equal and inclusive society.

“We join the people of India abd the LGBTQIA+ community in their victory over prejudice. We welcome the progressive & decisive verdict from the Supreme Court & hope this is the beginning of a more equal & inclusive society. #Section377,” tweeted Congress.

Hours before the Supreme Court pronounced the judgement, the party had tweeted a video with tagline: “Haters gonna hate. Hang in there and have hope.”

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday repealed Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising consensual gay sex, bringing down a 158-year-old colonial law. The judgment was delivered by a five-member bench -- Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.