Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new cleanliness drive

The prime minister termed the mission as a "historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India."

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' from September 15 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a video message, he called upon people to join the movement on Saturday morning.

"I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission after which Swachhata (cleanliness) activities will begin," he said.

The Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' (cleanliness is true service) is a great way to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

He pointed out that on October 2 when the country marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Swachh Bharat Mission will complete four years. 

The prime minister termed the mission as a "historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India."

