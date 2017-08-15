close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honour gallantry award winners since Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has launched an online portal dedicated to the gallantry award winners since Indian Independence in 1947. The portal, gallantryawards.gov.in., will narrate the heroic stories of the soldiers. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 09:11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new website to honour gallantry award winners since Independence
Government launches online portal to honor gallantry award winners since Indian Independence in 1947 (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has launched an online portal dedicated to the gallantry award winners since Indian Independence in 1947. The portal, gallantryawards.gov.in., will narrate the heroic stories of the soldiers. 

The website will give details of the Chakra Series awardees such as Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra. It will also contain information such as name, unit, year, citations and photographs of awardees till date. The Ministry of Defence would welcome any feedback or suggestion for further improvement.

“The Government is launching a web portal gallantryawards.gov.in which will consist of information on all our brave soldiers, said PM Modi in his Independence Day 2017 speech, further adding, “The youth should know the about the heroic stories of our soldiers.”

“We can change the nation with our vision of New India – a country full of opportunities, a progressive nation with scientific and educational achievements... The country needs to be of poverty,” said the Prime Minister.

He also referred to the Kashmir issue, GST implementation, triple talaq, Gorakhpur infant tragedy among several others.  

