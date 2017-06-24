close
PM Modi arrives in Portugal, foreign minister Silva receives him at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday as he kicks-off his official tour to the European nation.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 17:53
Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM to this European nation.

The Indian prime minister was received at the airport by Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

PM Modi will meet his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa later today as he kick-starts the first leg of his three-nation tour.

He will then head to the United States later tonight where he would hold a series of meetings with President Donald Trump.

 

PM Narendra Modi meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa as he kicks-off first leg of three-nation visit
