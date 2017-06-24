PM Modi arrives in Portugal, foreign minister Silva receives him at airport

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM to this European nation.

The Indian prime minister was received at the airport by Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

PM Modi will meet his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa later today as he kick-starts the first leg of his three-nation tour.

He will then head to the United States later tonight where he would hold a series of meetings with President Donald Trump.