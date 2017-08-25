close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed about situation in Haryana, Punjab

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 19:00
Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed about situation in Haryana, Punjab
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on Friday about the situation in Haryana and Punjab as violence erupted in both states after a court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain met the Prime Minister and briefed them about the prevailing situation in both states, an official told IANS.

Before the Prime Minister was briefed, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held meetings with top officials, including Mehrishi and Jain, to review the situation.

At least 12 people were killed in firing by security forces as enraged supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief went on a rampage after the verdict.

TAGS

Prime Minister Narendra ModiHaryanaPunjabviolencePanchkulaDera Sacha SaudaGurmit Ram Rahim Singhverdict

