Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates new ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all those who took oath on Sunday as Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State and said their wisdom "will add immense value" to his government.

"I congratulate all those who have taken oath today. Their experience and wisdom will add immense value to the council of ministers," Modi tweeted.

He specifically congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for being elevated to the Cabinet. Nine others, including former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri, were made Ministers of States.