Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Modi tweeted.

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.