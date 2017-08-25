close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 11:02
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Modi tweeted.

 

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival that reveres Lord Ganesha.

