Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat, world’s largest govt-funded healthcare plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana at an event in Ranchi in Jharkhand. Addressing the gathering at the event in Jharkhand capital, Prime Minister Modi said that the scheme would benefit the poorest people in the country.

"No other country is the world has such large-scale healthcare programme," the Prime Minister said.

"We have brought such big scheme to people in a span of six months. I congratulate my whole team for this remarkable achievement. I believe that this team will work even more strongly now, because now they have the blessings of 50 crore poor people of this country," he added.

According to the Prime Minister, more than 13,000 hospitals have been added as part of the scheme.

"Though we are launching this scheme, but I still pray that no one faces a situation where they need to go to a hospital to avail this scheme. And unfortunately if you face any such situation, this scheme will be there to help you," said the Prime Minister.

He further said that trial for the rollout of the scheme was already being done in parts of the country.

Prime Minister Modi also used the occasion to target the Congress party. "Those who gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao, they did not do anything on ground for the welfare of those people," he said.

Without naming the grand old party, PM Modi said that they did not try to understand the problems and the self-respect of the poor people. "They just tried to lure poor people by making false promises. We identified the real issues and worked on them to ensure the poor get what they really need," said Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the scheme was based on the concept on 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', adding that no discrimination would be done on the basis of caste, community of religion.

A helpline number has been launched for any information on the flagship scheme of the central government. The helpline number is 14555. Besides, information about the scheme is also available at all health centres across the country.

Ayushman Bharat is considered to be the "world's largest government-funded healthcare program" targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. It will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be eligible for these benefits. The healthcare programme is slated to provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service.

Announcing the scheme on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on September 25 this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare".