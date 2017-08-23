close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba, says "more extensive talks tomorrow"

The Nepal PM will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Thursday as per schedule. He will also pay a visit to President Ram Nath Kovind later on the day.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 20:59
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba, says &quot;more extensive talks tomorrow&quot;
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In an unscheduled meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his New Delhi's official residence.

After a brief meeting with his Nepalese counterpart, PM Modi tweeted, ''Happy to welcome Rt Hon Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba ji, PM of close & friendly neighbour Nepal Look forward to more extensive talks tomorrow.''

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived here on Wednesday on a 5-day visit to India.

He was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

This was Deuba's first foreign trip after assuming office amid the Indo-China standoff at the tri-junction Doklam near Sikkim border.

The Nepal PM will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Thursday as per schedule. He will also pay a visit to President Ram Nath Kovind later on the day.

TAGS

Narendra ModiSher Bahadur DeubaNepalSushma SwarajDoklamSikkim borderIndo-China standoffRam Nath KovindMahatma Gandhi

