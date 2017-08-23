Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba, says "more extensive talks tomorrow"

New Delhi: In an unscheduled meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his New Delhi's official residence.

After a brief meeting with his Nepalese counterpart, PM Modi tweeted, ''Happy to welcome Rt Hon Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba ji, PM of close & friendly neighbour Nepal Look forward to more extensive talks tomorrow.''

Happy to welcome Rt Hon Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba ji, PM of close & friendly neighbour Nepal. Look forward to more extensive talks tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jgqpmLRGbC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2017

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived here on Wednesday on a 5-day visit to India.

He was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

This was Deuba's first foreign trip after assuming office amid the Indo-China standoff at the tri-junction Doklam near Sikkim border.

The Nepal PM will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Thursday as per schedule. He will also pay a visit to President Ram Nath Kovind later on the day.