Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, signs 8 pacts including deals on countering drug trafficking

New Delhi: India and Nepal on Thursday signed eight pacts, including deals on countering drug trafficking. Prime Ministers of the both the nations – Narendra Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba held delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was also present in the meet.

Later, addressing the media, PM Modi said, “India is privileged to be a part of Nepal's development and economic progress. Both the countries discussed. Prime Minister Deuba and I held talks over the limitless possibilities between the two nations.”

Both the countries also held talks on economic partnership, energy, water resources and connectivity.

PM Modi also tweeted:

हम अपनी आर्थिक साझेदारी के विभिन्न आयामों, जैसे energy, water resources, connectivity projects के कार्यों में साथ मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2017

PM Modi also assured to provide all forms of assistance to the flood-hit nation.

Earlier today, a ceremonial reception was organised in the honour of PM Deuba.

Pictures from the ceremonial reception in the honour of Rt Hon Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba ji, PM of Nepal. Will hold talks with him today. pic.twitter.com/FlQtXLh8pZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2017

Nepal's Prime Minister also asked India to support Nepal for development plans and to build more trust and understanding to expand the relations between two nations.

"India has played an important part in our development efforts and we request Prime Minister Modi to support us more for development plans and first to build trust and understanding to expand our relations," Deuba said.

The Nepal Prime Minister is on a five-day visit to India.