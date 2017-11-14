Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the nation`s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 128th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," the Prime Minister said.

Born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad (in what was then the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh, now Uttar Pradesh), Nehru is fondly called "Chacha Nehru". Children`s Day is celebrated across India on this day.

Nehru was sworn-in as the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947 when India gained independence from Britain