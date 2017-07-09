Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns home after concluding two-nation tour

New Delhi: After concluding his two-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the national capital. Modi started his tour on July 4 from Israel, where he signed seven agreements. He also met the business community, where the CEOs of Indian and Israeli businesses signed MoUs worth over USD 5 billion on the sidelines of the visit.

The Forum also set up six Joint Committees covering startups, pharma and life sciences, homeland security, agriculture, energy and water sectors.He later headed to Germanys Hamburg to attend the G-20 summit. Modi, in the G-20 summit, called on for a debate in dealing with forced migration and pressed for a comprehensive and cooperative policy framework to distinguish legal migration.

Addressing a session at the G-20 meet on India's Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health on the second day, the PM said the meet must walk the talk to facilitate technological and financial infusion in Africa.He also held the bilateral talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy on the sidelines of the G-20 summit and talked about several issues of mutual interests and cooperation.

Later, he also met with his British counterpart Theresa May on the sidelines of the summit, urging for a greater cooperation for extradition of absconding Indian economic offenders.On Friday, the first day of the summit, Modi met top leaders of the world- including U.S.

President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and also with Chinese President Xi Jinping.On Day 1, counter-terrorism and its funding dominated the discussions amongst the leaders of the world`s 20 largest economies at the G-20 Summit in Germany. On Friday, the Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, and also, with his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau.

(With inputs from PTI)