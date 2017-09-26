close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweets Sachin Tendulkar, Twitter goes beserk

What happens when legends come together for a cause? Mayhem arrives on Twitter.

﻿
By Ipsita Sarkar | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 12:05
Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweets Sachin Tendulkar, Twitter goes beserk

New Delhi: What happens when legends come together for a cause? Mayhem arrives on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday retweeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on Swachhata Hi Seva cause, creating furor on Twitter.

The God of cricket had earlier, tweeted: “We each have to do our bit to keep #IndiaClean. So, pick a group of friends, a street, and together let’s #CleanUp India. #SwachhataHiSeva”

 

 

Within hours, PM Modi retweeted this saying, “Happy to see wide scale participation by youngsters, including Arjun in #SwachhataHiSeva. Our Yuva Shakti will make a Swachh Bharat.”

 

On Tuesday early morning, Sachin came out in support of PM Modi’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, taking part in a cleanliness drive in streets of Mumbai's Bandra West, reported news agency ANI.

Sachin was accompanied by his 18-year-old son Arjun Tendulkar, who's also a cricketer.

Last year, the cricket legend was nominated by PM Modi to spread awareness about cleanliness when the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched.

Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, also joined Sachin during the morning drive. 

Praising the effort, PM Modi tweeted: "I congratulate my young friend @AUThackeray for participating in a cleanliness initiative in Mumbai & adding momentum to #SwachhataHiSeva."

TAGS

PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiSachin tendulkarSwachhata Hi Seva#SwachhataHiSevaAditya Uddhav Thackeray

From Zee News

Designed to last 6 months, India&#039;s Mangalyaan completes three years in Martian orbit
Space

Designed to last 6 months, India's Mangalyaan complete...

Honeypreet files anticipatory bail plea, claims life threat from drug mafia
India

Honeypreet files anticipatory bail plea, claims threat to l...

Aadhaar rivals growth of Windows, Android, Facebook: Satya Nadella
Technology

Aadhaar rivals growth of Windows, Android, Facebook: Satya...

Uttar Pradesh

75-year-old businessman murdered in Ghaziabad, body found i...

Instagram doubles monthly active advertisers to over 2 million
Internet & Social Media

Instagram doubles monthly active advertisers to over 2 mill...

Dubai puts its self-flying air taxi to the test
Technology

Dubai puts its self-flying air taxi to the test

PM Narendra Modi wishes Manmohan Singh on birthday — Here&#039;s what he said
India

PM Narendra Modi wishes Manmohan Singh on birthday — Here...

Donald Trump once wanted to have sex with Princess Diana
EuropeWorld

Donald Trump once wanted to have sex with Princess Diana

Faster Internet speed spurring OTT growth in India
Technology

Faster Internet speed spurring OTT growth in India

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

A better future for our women

Resisting paranoia key to keeping schoolchildren safe

BHU row: When did protest against molestation become anti-national?

In the shoes of the Governor

DNA Edit | Power points: Swaraj’s speech breached through Pakistan’s bulwark