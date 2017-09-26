Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweets Sachin Tendulkar, Twitter goes beserk

New Delhi: What happens when legends come together for a cause? Mayhem arrives on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday retweeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's tweet on Swachhata Hi Seva cause, creating furor on Twitter.

The God of cricket had earlier, tweeted: “We each have to do our bit to keep #IndiaClean. So, pick a group of friends, a street, and together let’s #CleanUp India. #SwachhataHiSeva”

— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 26, 2017

Within hours, PM Modi retweeted this saying, “Happy to see wide scale participation by youngsters, including Arjun in #SwachhataHiSeva. Our Yuva Shakti will make a Swachh Bharat.”

The continued commitment of @sachin_rt towards a @swachhbharat is deeply appreciable. People across India will be inspired by his efforts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2017

On Tuesday early morning, Sachin came out in support of PM Modi’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, taking part in a cleanliness drive in streets of Mumbai's Bandra West, reported news agency ANI.

Sachin was accompanied by his 18-year-old son Arjun Tendulkar, who's also a cricketer.

Last year, the cricket legend was nominated by PM Modi to spread awareness about cleanliness when the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched.

Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, also joined Sachin during the morning drive.

Praising the effort, PM Modi tweeted: "I congratulate my young friend @AUThackeray for participating in a cleanliness initiative in Mumbai & adding momentum to #SwachhataHiSeva."