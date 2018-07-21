हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh: Live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public gathering in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the live updates:

# We asked them reasons for not having trust in our government, but when they failed to answer, they came and hugged, says PM Modi.

# My only crime is that I have done no wrong, and that I am on the right path, says PM Modi.

# You saw how he (Rahul Gandhi) ran towards the Prime Minister's chair. He can see nothing but PM's chair, says PM Modi.

# We have vowed to bring electricity to all households in the country by 2019, says PM Modi.

# No confidence motion did not come for no reason. We plugged loopholes from where people earned free money, hence they brought no-confidence motion against Modi government, but people of the country decimated it, says Prime Minister Modi.

# Provisions for helping farmers were always there, what missed was the intention to implement it, says Prime Minister Modi.

# Farmers will get 80% profit on MSPs on sugarcanes.

# People who are shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers, did not do anything for them when they were in power, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags:
Narendra Modi in UPNarendra ModiPrime MinisterModi in ShahjahanpurUttar Pradesh

