Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 44th edition of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the nation through the 44th edition of his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. The programme will be broadcast in entire network on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, and relayed on other channels.

The official YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News will also stream the Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat address at 11 am.

In his previous Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi had talked on a range of issues such as Commonwealth Games, water conservation and India’s 1998 nuclear test.

Referring to India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games, PM Modi had said, "Those who participated in CWG 2018 have come from different parts of the country, from small towns. I congratulate all of them for overcoming challenges to reach this level."

He had also talked about Fit India movement, thanking people for their overwhelming support for the movement.

"Fit India is my dream and I want to urge everyone to exercise for a healthy lifestyle. Yoga is one such way to ensure good health. The benefits of Yoga are now known the world over. Let us think about ways to make the 4th Yoga Day memorable," he said.