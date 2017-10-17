PM Modi to inaugurate first All India Institute of Ayurveda today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first ever All India Institute of Ayurveda or AIIA on Tuesday, the 'Ayurveda Day'. Modelled on the lines of AIIMS or All India Institute of Medical Science, the institute will launched in the national capital.

AIIA aims to integrate traditional Ayurveda with new diagnostic tools and technology, said Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for AYUSH.

Nearly 1,500 participants from across the country are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony. The Ayurvedic Standard Treatment Guidelines developed by AYUSH ministry will also be released.

The AIIA, in the first phase, has been set up within a total campus area of 10.015 acres with a budget of Rs 157 crore.

Currently, the institute hospital block includes neurological and degenerative disease care unit, rheumatology and musculoskeletal care unit, diabetes and metabolic/allergic disorders care unit, Yoga, Panchakarma clinic, Kriya Kalpa, diabetic retinopathy clinic and infertility clinic. It also has pathology, biochemistry, microbiology and radiology laboratories and diagnosis facilities.

The Post Graduate programme (MD/MS) in Ayurveda at AIIA started from the academic session 2016-17 and the PhD courses started from the session 2017-18.

