Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68, to celebrate birthday in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68 on Monday. The Prime Minister is slated to celebrate his birthday in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will celebrate his birthday with children from schools in the district.

He is expected to reach Varanasi by Monday afternoon and the preparations are in full swing to welcome the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman.

During the day, the Prime Minister will also visit Jayapur, Nagepur and Kakrahia – villages adopted by him. Chalo Jeete Hain, a film based on the life of Prime Minister Modi, will also reportedly be screened during the event.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will visit the Banaras Hindu University.

President Ram Nath Kovind, among others, took to microblogging site Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday. Others who wished him on Twitter included Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Miss World Manushi Chillar, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.

Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2018

Heartiest birthday wishes to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. The nation continues to make progress under your dynamic leadership. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) September 17, 2018

Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 17, 2018

Happy birthday PM @narendramodi ji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty & great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long & healthy life. pic.twitter.com/jQKg5PdUZg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 16, 2018

Warm birthday compliments to the dynamic & illustrious Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. I wish him good health and a long life. May he continue to render for many more years his exceptional services to the nation and guide the country to its glory. @narendramodi — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 17, 2018

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday! #HappyBdayPMModi

During my homecoming after winning Miss World, I don’t remember being quiet for even a single minute. His patience is admirable as he listened to my stories from college and Miss World. pic.twitter.com/voPtByWBpA — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) September 16, 2018

Prime Minister Modi was born in Vadnagar in Gujarat on September 17, 1950. He rose from being a tea seller to the Prime Minister of the country. Modi became a full time worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1971, and was assigned to the BJP more than a decade later, in 1985.

His first major political achievement was in 2001 when he was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014 when the BJP got a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP-led NDA won the elections riding on Modi wave.