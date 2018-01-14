Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on January 14, 2018, to wish the entire nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on January 14, 2018, to wish the entire nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's official handle posted picture messages for each festival:
Pongal greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/701iLPUhaZ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018
Pongal greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/701iLPUhaZ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018
Best wishes on Magh Bihu. pic.twitter.com/feN0XxfksG
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018
Have a happy and blessed Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/g7coBoai6E
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018
More than 20 lakh devotees have gathered to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti today.