Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on January 14, 2018, to wish the entire nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu.

Updated: Jan 14, 2018, 10:12 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on January 14, 2018, to wish the entire nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Magh Bihu.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's official handle posted picture messages for each festival:

 

 

More than 20 lakh devotees have gathered to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti today.

