Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#039;s Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke on the 46th edition of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. Here are the highlights:

# PM Modi recalls the contributions of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the freedom struggle of the country ahead of his death anniversary.

# A daughter of Rae Bareli has developed a mobile app to develop a smart village. It has all the details about a village, and is bringing a "digital revolution".

# Recently, famous poet Neeraj ji passed away. He always exuded hope, faith, resolve confidence. We can draw a lot of inspiration from him.

# Asharam from Madhya Pradesh battled against all odds and cracked AIIMS entrance. His father is a ragpicker. I wish him all the luck for his future, says PM Modi.

# PM Modi addresses students who passed out of schools this year, says many will be leaving their villages and homes for the first time. "They should enjoy themselves," says PM Modi.

# The whole world prayed for the well being of children stuck in Indonesia cave, it is a lesson on how to keep patience and tackle any crisis, says PM Modi.

# Prime Minister Modi talks about Indonesia cave rescue mission, details the experience of the rescued children.

