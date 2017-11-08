Prince Charles arrives in New Delhi for two-day visit

New Delhi: Prince of Wales Charles Philip Arthur George, accompanied by Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a two-day visit to India.

It is part of their 10-day four-nation tour to Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India.

This visit, the ninth of the Prince of Wales to India, is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Prince is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss a wide range of issues, including that of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which will take place in April 2018 in the United Kingdom, Climate Change, Sustainable Development Goals, Economic Cooperation and others.

India-U.K. trade is at USD 12.19 billion.

India is the third largest investor and the second largest international job creator in the U.K.

U.K. is the third largest inward investor in India, with a cumulative equity investment of USD 24.37 billion for the period April 2000 - June 2017.

The Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom is one of the largest ethnic minority communities in the country, with the 2011 census, recording approximately 1.5 million people of Indian origin in the U.K., equating to almost 1.8 percent of the population and contributing to six percent of the country's GDP.