Privacy wins! Here's what the 9 judges said
In a landmark ruling on Thursday, a nine-bench judge ruled that privacy is a fundamental right under and part of Article 21 which guarantees life and liberty of an individual. A nine-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench, lead by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, signed the ruling unanimously.
Others members of the bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, S K Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer also shared the same view.
Here are the top quotes from the 9 judges made during the historic ruling for right to privacy
- Right to privacy is intrinsic to right to life and liberty
- Right to privacy is intrinsic to the entire fundamental right chapter of Constitution
- It is a unanimous but concurring verdict by nine judges
- Court overrules two earlier judgments (Timeline of events from 1954 to 2017)
- Validity of sharing information for Aadhaar card will be decided by smaller bench
A detailed statement will be uploaded on the web by the Supreme Court later.