Privacy wins! Here's what the 9 judges said

Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 11:53
In a landmark ruling on Thursday, a nine-bench judge ruled that privacy is a fundamental right under and part of Article 21 which guarantees life and liberty of an individual. A nine-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench, lead by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, signed the ruling unanimously.

Others members of the bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, S K Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer also shared the same view.

 

Right to Privacy judgement: Know about the 9 Supreme Court judges who passed the order
Here are the top quotes from the 9 judges made during the historic ruling for right to privacy

 

  1. Right to privacy is intrinsic to right to life and liberty
     
  2. Right to privacy is intrinsic to the entire fundamental right chapter of Constitution
     
  3. It is a unanimous but concurring verdict by nine judges
     
  4. Court overrules two earlier judgments (Timeline of events from 1954 to 2017)
     
  5. Validity of sharing information for Aadhaar card will be decided by smaller bench

 

A detailed statement will be uploaded on the web by the Supreme Court later.

 

TAGS

Right to Privacyfundament rght9 judgesSupreme Courtprivacy right

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Right to privacy: Here is all you need to know about the case and argument

Digital disclosures do not undermine privacy expectations

Chinks in an ‘invincible’ armour

Triple Talaq verdict: Supreme Court relied on these Quran verses in its landmark judgment

Triple Talaq Verdict: Shah Bano to Shayara Bano