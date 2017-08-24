Privacy wins! Here's what the 9 judges said

In a landmark ruling on Thursday, a nine-bench judge ruled that privacy is a fundamental right under and part of Article 21 which guarantees life and liberty of an individual. A nine-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench, lead by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, signed the ruling unanimously.

Others members of the bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, R F Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, S K Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer also shared the same view.

Here are the top quotes from the 9 judges made during the historic ruling for right to privacy

Right to privacy is intrinsic to right to life and liberty

Right to privacy is intrinsic to the entire fundamental right chapter of Constitution

It is a unanimous but concurring verdict by nine judges

Court overrules two earlier judgments (Timeline of events from 1954 to 2017)

Validity of sharing information for Aadhaar card will be decided by smaller bench

A detailed statement will be uploaded on the web by the Supreme Court later.