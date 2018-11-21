हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana aircraft crash

Private aircraft crashes in Telangana, pilot safe

The pilot of the aircraft is reportedly safe. 

Private aircraft crashes in Telangana, pilot safe

A private aircraft crashed on Wednesday afternoon at Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, as reported by news agency ANI.

The pilot of the aircraft is reportedly safe. The crash took place near Mokila village of Shankarpally Mandal in the district.

According to ANI, the pilot who was flying the aircraft is a trainee.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

