Private schools den of illicit money, must be nationalised: MP Pappu Yadav

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav on Thursday demanded that private schools be nationalised, claiming that they have become a "den" for the illicit money of politicians, bureaucrats and godmen.

Yadav told reporters that he had filed a petition in the Supreme Court in the wake of a seven-year-old student's murder inside Ryan International School in Gurugram, and has sought action against "education mafia" running private education.

"I have also demanded that recommendations of Kothari commission and Muchkund Dwivedi commission be implemented. Private schools have no accountability. They are driven by profits and we don't know how much profit they make and by what means," he said.

"Politicians, bureaucrats and godmen have invested their illicit money in these schools. They are a den of their illegal wealth," he alleged.

He also demanded a CBI probe into the student's murder.

Yadav, who is a fifth term MP and has faced a number of serious criminal charges, including murder, said he had also filed a petition in the court seeking probe into assets acquired by politicians.

Many with little money have become owners of hundreds of crores of rupees after getting elected as lawmakers and their sources of wealth must be probed, he said.