PRO in Prime Minister's Office dies, PM Narendra Modi condoles death

New Delhi: Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the prime minister's office and senior journalist Jagdish Thakkar died on Monday.

Thakkar, 72, who was unwell for some time, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise, saying he was a wonderful person who loved his work.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi. He was known for his simplicity and warm-hearted nature," the PM tweeted.

He said several journalists would have regularly interacted with Jagdishbhai over the years. 

He had previously served with many chief ministers of Gujarat. 

"We have lost a wonderful person, who loved his work and did it with utmost diligence. Condolences to his family and well-wishers," Modi said.

