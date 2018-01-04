Procurement of training system for Navy surveillance planes cleared

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday cleared procurement of P-8I Training Solution, which will help in training Indian Navy personnel who man the aircraft, and and the Low Intensity Conflict Electronic Warfare System (LICEWS), an official statement said.

The P-8I Training Solution, along with 10-year comprehensive maintenance service, will be brought from Boeing for Rs 1,949.32 crore.

This training solution accurately simulates P-8I aircraft and mission systems. It will help Indian Navy train and realistically rehearse for sophisticated missions involving P-8I aircraft, at a fraction of the cost of live aircraft training.

The first P-8I aircraft was inducted in Indian Navy in 2013 and as of date, eight aircraft, based at INS Rajali, have been fully integrated into operations. In 2016, the Ministry placed a follow-on order for four additional P-8I, the delivery of which will begin in 2020.

The P-8I aircraft is equipped for long range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of broad area, maritime and littoral operations. Its communication and sensor suite includes indigenous equipment developed by defence PSUs and private manufacturers. The aircraft is capable of thrusting a punitive response and maintaining a watch over India`s immediate and extended areas of interest.

Another proposal cleared by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday is for procurement of LICEWS from Bharat Electronics Ltd for Rs 470 crore. This system will equip Indian Army with upgraded communications infrastructure to effectively deal with advanced communications systems being used by terrorist groups.