Production warrant issued against 1984 anti-Sikh riot convict Sajjan Kumar, hearing on January 28

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Tuesday issued a production warrant against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who's currently serving life imprisonment sentence for criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The 73-year-old, currently lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi, had challenged the Delhi High Court verdict of convicting him in December 2018.

Kumar was convicted for his involvement in the murder of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony of southwest Delhi and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II. The anti-Sikh riots had erupted in Delhi and several other parts of the country after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her Sikh bodyguards. The Delhi High Court had overturned his acquittal by the trial court and held that the violence was a "crime against humanity" engineered by politicians with assistance from police.

Following his conviction, Kumar resigned from Congress party.