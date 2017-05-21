close
Project to implement new recruitment process by year-end: Army

"Till now, the written examination was conducted after the physical and medical tests. However, now a computer-based written test will be held before the other examinations," Major General JK Marwal said.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 20:25

Jaipur: The pilot project to streamline the army recruitment process of having a computer-based written test before the medical and physical examinations will be implemented by this year-end, a top official said.

"Till now, the written examination was conducted after the physical and medical tests. However, now a computer-based written test will be held before the other examinations," Director General (Recruitment) Major General J K Marwal said in Udaipur where recruitments drives in 10 districts ended yesterday.

"The pilot project of streamlining the process in the country will be implemented from the Jaipur Zone followed by the Ambala Zone and the Chennai Zone by this year-end," he said.

Marwal said the Army has already incorporated certain changes in parameters for physical and medical tests.

On recruitment rallies in left wing extremist hit areas, he said, "Drives for recruiting candidates for the Army have been carried out in Maoist-hit areas successfully and without any difficulty."

"The decision was taken as under the old process thousands of candidates lined-up for giving physical and medical tests. This resulted in chaos," defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said.

The pilot project will be implemented to cut down on problems for candidates, the district administrations and the Army in managing large recruitment rallies.

Army recruitment processArmy recruitmentmedical examinationsmedical and physical examinations

