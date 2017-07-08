close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Proposal cleared for modernisation of Army's armoured vehicles

The modernisation of the armoured vehicles will enhance their overall performance besides enabling them to fully operate at night.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 21:51
Proposal cleared for modernisation of Army&#039;s armoured vehicles

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry today cleared a Rs 2,400 crore proposal for upgrading the Army's armoured fighting vehicles to make them capable of undertaking night operations.

The decision to give a go-ahead to the project was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement, defence ministry sources said.

The modernisation of the armoured vehicles will enhance their overall performance besides enabling them to fully operate at night.

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, also approved procurement of 'carrier command post vehicles' for the Army at a total cost of Rs 406 crore, they said.

Command post vehicles act as centralised command facilities, equipped with electronic command and control systems to ensure precision firing.

The modernisation of the armoured fighting vehicles will be carried out by the state-run Ordnance Factory at Medak in in Telangana. The army has nearly 2,500 such vehicles.

The carrier command post vehicles will also be supplied to the Army by the Medak Ordnance Factory.

The sources said the DAC also deliberated on a number of other procurement cases and issued directions to ensure smooth progress in the acquisition process.

TAGS

Army armoured vehiclesDefence MinistryIndian ArmyDefence Acquisition CouncilDAC

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

WorldAsia

Mosul victory announcement 'imminent': US general

PM Narendra Modi leaves for home as G20 Summit concludes
EuropeWorld

PM Narendra Modi leaves for home as G20 Summit concludes

Asia

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Army chief pay tribute to Burhan...

Assam

Assam flood situation improves, rivers in UP in spate

G20 adopts $1bn women entrepreneur plan for developing nations
World

G20 adopts $1bn women entrepreneur plan for developing nati...

US isolated as India, other G20 members back Paris climate pact
Environment

US isolated as India, other G20 members back Paris climate...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Basirhat violence: Mamata Banerjee has support to counter polarization, time for her to walk the talk

DNA Edit | Big bang summits: What does a meet like G-20 ​actually achieve?

Is the govt’s new education policy a blessing or a bane?

The deadly side of sterilisation

The Modi – Netanyahu Summit: From strategy to cringe, and everything in between Israel and India