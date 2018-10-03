Protection given to Tanushree Dutta not related to charges against Nana Patekar: Maharashtra govt

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent controversy involving Bollywood celebs Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, MoS Home Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday said that the protection that has been given to the actress has nothing to do with Patekar. He added that the protection has been given against certain incidents that had happened earlier.

"Protection has been given against certain incidents that had happened and not against Nana Patekar. Unless there is a complaint you can't accuse a person of his status because he isn't only an actor but also a very well known social worker," Deepak Kesarkar said.

The MoS further clarified that it is Dutta's personal fight and is not connected to anything. "It is now known to everybody that they were not connected to anything, it is her personal fight with somebody, those people have attacked and they have admitted that they have attacked so protection was given," he added.

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, on September 26, alleged that she was harassed by veteran actor Nana Patekar while shooting for a special dance number in a movie.

The former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. She alleged that she and her family were attacked by members of a political party after she refused to perform the intimate step.