Protest erupts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; JKNAP, NSF demand release of political prisoners

The PoK locals carried out protests in support of political prisoners in Gilgit-Baltistan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 11:14
Protest erupts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; JKNAP, NSF demand release of political prisoners

New Delhi: Jammu Kashmir Awami National Party (JKNAP) and National Students Federation members have hit the streets to protest against Pakistan's atrocities in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The JKNAP and the students' body staged protest against the human rights violations committed by Pakistan authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistn-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The PoK locals carried out protests in support of political prisoners in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The protestors said Pakistan was plundering resources of the PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, which should stop.

Earlier too, the JKNAP has been raising voice against Pakistan.

JKNAP leader Liaqat Hayat Khan in July had attacked Pakistan Army and its Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying they will now throw out terrorists sent by Islamabad to the PoK.

Khan warned the military leadership of Pakistan to stop sending militants to their soil as people of all religions co-exists in this land of peace.

Earlier in August, a massive rally was organised by J&K National Students Federation in Jandali (PoK) to liberate themselves from the clutches of Pakistan.

Taifoor Akbar, a political activist in PoK had said people of PoK are called traitors and are regularly abducted and thrown in jail in the name of National Action Plan.

In 2016, PoK locals had staged huge protests against the rigged July 21 election, which saw Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) winning 32 out of 41 seats.

The protesters had claimed that they were not allowed to cast their votes, and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and others rigged the polls in favour of Sharif's PML(N).

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, PoK, Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Jammu Kashmir Awami National Party, National Students Federation

