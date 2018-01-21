Protest rally held against Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

JAIPUR: A Rajput community group on Sunday took out a 'Jauhar Sswabhimaan' protest rally in Chittorgarh against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' movie demanding a complete ban on its release.

Several people, including women, were seen holding swords and shouting slogans against 'Padmaavat' and filmmaker Bhansali. The rally, held under the banner of Jauhar Kshatrani Manch, began from the Chittorgarh fort and culminated at Johar Bhawan in the city, covering a distance of nearly 8 km.

Meanwhile, Shri Rajput Karni Sena's state chief Mahipal Singh Makrana urged erstwhile royal families to shut monuments, including forts, under their control till the film is banned. "We have spoken to erstwhile royal families seeking their support by closing monuments for tourists as a mark of protest," he said in a video message.

The Rajpur Karni Sena also met theatre owners seeking their cooperation against the screening of the movie. The team requested the owners to not screen the movie until the Supreme Court decides on the review petition to be moved by the Rajasthan government, said Ravipal Singh Sarecha, a member of the fringe group.

Alleging distortion of facts in the movie and hurting sentiments of the Rajput community, its members have urged the people to completely boycott the movie and not watch it.

Initially, several states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana called for a ban on the release of the film in their states. However, the notification to prohibit the exhibition of the film was stayed by the Supreme Court who allowed a country-wide release of the movie, saying 'its conscience is shocked' that States have guillotined creative rights. The top court also refused to entertain a plea to cancel the Censor Board certificate given to the movie 'Padmaavat'.

The set of the movie was vandalised twice in Jaipur and Kolhapur, while Bhansali was roughed up by members of the Karni Sena last year.

The film is scheduled for national release on January 25.