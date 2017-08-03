Protestors detained in Haryana for trying to meet BJP chief Amit Shah without permission

Jind: A group of Dalit protesters demanding reservation were detained by the police when they tried to enter Rohtak to meet BJP national President Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Haryana.

The protesters were detained yesterday when they reached Kilazfargarh village on the Rohtak border as they did not have requisite permission, the police said.

"Reservation is our right," the leader of the protesters, Devi Das, said before being taken into custody.

"We will not rest until we get what we deserve. We are staging a peaceful protest. Despite that, the police have detained us," he said.

The group has been staging a sit-in in Jind for the last 171 days to press for reservation for the community.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Julana, Shiv Kumar said the protesters did not have permission to meet the BJP President.

"If they had permission, we would have allowed them to enter Rohtak," Kumar said.

Shah yesterday began his Haryana visit from Bahadurgarh and is slated to hold a series of meetings and review works undertaken by the M L Khattar government during his three-day stay.