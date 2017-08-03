close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Protests in Bengaluru as IT raids on Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar continue; no witch-hunt, says BJP

The Income Tax (IT) department officials on Thursday continued raids at the residences of Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar at various locations, including Delhi.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 12:49
Protests in Bengaluru as IT raids on Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar continue; no witch-hunt, says BJP
Taxmen raided several properties linked to Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar yesterday

Bengaluru: The Income Tax (IT) department officials on Thursday continued raids at the residences of Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar at various locations, including Delhi.

Here are the live updates:-

-IT raids continue at Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's premises in Bengaluru, reports ANI.

-Raids have taken place at many places not just at DKS' residences: Ananth Kumar

-Congress should help us in our fight against black money: Ananth Kumar, BJP  

-The raids are currently underway at both locations, reported ANI.

-According to ANI, a team of IT department is also conducting raids at premises owned by Shivakumar in Delhi's Safdarjung area.

-The IT department officials raid the residence of DK Shivakumar's father in-law.  

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress workers are holding protest in Bengaluru against IT raids on DK Shivakumar. 

IT raids on DK Shivakumar 

Yesterday, IT officials raided nearly 64 properties owned by Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and his family members, recovering Rs 11 crore in cash. Among the properties searched, included a private luxury resort outside Bengaluru, where 44 Gujarat Congress legislators were housed.

Last week, Congress flew the 44 Gujarat MLAs, after reports of BJP offering each of them Rs 15 crore along with ticket to polls along emerged.

The entire exercise sparked an uproar in both the houses of Parliament.

Calling it 'witch-hunt'', Congress claimed that it was an attempt to terrorise the Gujarat MLAs ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha elections, in which senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is fighting a close battle to retain his seat. Six Gujarat Congress legislators and lawmakers have already resigned from the party.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, refuted all allegations of the luxury resort being searched. He said, "This raid should not be linked with any Gujarat poll,this is on a purely economic offence.”

TAGS

DK ShivakumarKarnataka Energy MinisterIT raidsBJPGujarat Congress

From Zee News

HaryanaIndia

Five killed, six injured in van-truck collision in Haryana...

US President Donald Trump endorses merit-based immigration system
AmericasWorld

US President Donald Trump endorses merit-based immigration...

Iran`s Hassan Rouhani sworn in for second term
World

Iran`s Hassan Rouhani sworn in for second term

Christopher Wray sworn in as new FBI Director
AmericasWorld

Christopher Wray sworn in as new FBI Director

In a first, Hubble detects hot exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere
Space

In a first, Hubble detects hot exoplanet with glowing water...

Mother of Chandigarh boy, who &#039;received&#039; Rs 1.44 crore offer from Google, says a call devastated her son&#039;s life
Chandigarh

Mother of Chandigarh boy, who 'received' Rs 1.44...

Uttar PradeshIndia

Major tragedy averted as rail fracture discovered near Unna...

This mother&#039;s nightmarish tale while flying with Etihad Airways will give you chills
India

This mother's nightmarish tale while flying with Etiha...

WorldAsia

Afghanistan for action against those using non-state actors...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Niti Aayog’s hands-off approach

The abuse of rape laws is far too rampant in India

DNA Edit | Fighting black property: Aadhaar for real-estate registrations a right step

Lower staff satisfactions can lead to financial fraud

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat