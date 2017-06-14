close
Proud moment! Home Ministry launches Twitter handle to help families of paramilitary personnel

The app and the website 'BharatKeVeer' was launched in April.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 19:03
Proud moment! Home Ministry launches Twitter handle to help families of paramilitary personnel
Photo only for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has launched a Twitter handle for a fund which helps families of paramilitary personnel killed while fighting extremists.

Tweeting about it, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "MHA's initiative to pay homage and provide support to India's bravehearts, #BharatKeVeer is now on Twitter."

He also tweeted the following:

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Naidu handed over the cheque on behalf of the employees of NBCC (India) Limited, from their Performance Related Pay for the FY- 2015-16

CMD, NBCC (India) Ltd Dr Anoop Kumar Mittal was also present during the occasion.

@BharatKeVeer will provide information about a ministry initiative to support soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The app and the website 'BharatKeVeer' was launched in April by the HM with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had mooted the idea.

People can visit the portal and make a monetary contribution which will go directly to the bank account of a late soldier's family. 

(With PTI inputs)

