Proud moment! Home Ministry launches Twitter handle to help families of paramilitary personnel

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has launched a Twitter handle for a fund which helps families of paramilitary personnel killed while fighting extremists.

Tweeting about it, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "MHA's initiative to pay homage and provide support to India's bravehearts, #BharatKeVeer is now on Twitter."

MHA's initiative to pay homage and provide support to India's bravehearts, #BharatKeVeer is now on Twitter. Follow @BharatKeVeer for updates — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 13, 2017

He also tweeted the following:

I express gratitude on behalf of MHA to Union Minister Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu & NBCC for making a contribution of Rs 1 crore to @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/80JFMucxL4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2017

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Naidu handed over the cheque on behalf of the employees of NBCC (India) Limited, from their Performance Related Pay for the FY- 2015-16

CMD, NBCC (India) Ltd Dr Anoop Kumar Mittal was also present during the occasion.

@BharatKeVeer will provide information about a ministry initiative to support soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The app and the website 'BharatKeVeer' was launched in April by the HM with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had mooted the idea.

Our special initiative for Indian bravehearts, #BharatKeVeer is now on Twitter. Follow @BharatKeVeer for any updates and queries — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2017

People can visit the portal and make a monetary contribution which will go directly to the bank account of a late soldier's family.

You may visit our website https://t.co/eG857dzliM to contribute and support the families of those bravehearts who died in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/cieVBHKaLx — Bharat Ke Veer (@BharatKeVeer) June 14, 2017

(With PTI inputs)