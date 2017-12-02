'Proud moment': India wins election to re-enter International Maritime Organisation Council

LONDON: India on Friday got the second highest number of votes enabling it to re-enter the Council of the International Maritime Organisation under Category-B which are states with the largest interest in international seaborne trade.



Making the announcement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "Elated to share that India's campaign at highest level has ensured the seat at Category-B (States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade) of @IMOHQ council by securing 144 votes, 2nd after Germany(146). A proud moment for the country."

India secured 144 votes from member-countries, just after Germany's 146 and ahead of Australia's 143. Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom YK Sinha represented the country at the assembly.

"India enters the IMO Council under category B having won 144 votes, the second highest in the category," the Indian High Commission in the UK tweeted.

The other countries to make the cut included France (140), Canada (138), Spain (137), Brazil (131), Sweden (129), The Netherlands (124) and the UAE (115).

Nitin Gadkari had earlier said that India is putting forward its candidature for a re-election to the IMO to represent developing countries and those with the largest interests in international sea borne trade.

He had assured the organisation during his recent UK visit that if re-elected, India would rededicate itself with renewed commitment towards the development of the objectives of IMO. He had also said that India will leverage the opportunity for the accelerated and sustained growth of the global maritime community.

India has been one of the earliest members of the IMO, having ratified its convention and joined it as a member-state in the year 1959. India has been elected to the Council of the IMO ever since it started functioning, except for a two-year hiatus during 1983-1984.

The IMO Council plays a crucial role in deciding various important matters within the mandate of the IMO, in relation to the global shipping industry and its work strategy and budget.