pseb.ac.in to declare PSEB Class 10 board results 2018 soon

In just a few minutes, lakhs of class 10 students who took the board examination conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will know their matric results 2018. PSEB will declare the class 10 board results on its official website pseb.ac.in. The results will also reveal the students who have topped the examination. Candidates can also log on to third-party website indiaresults.com and examresults.net too and check the results.

Earlier, there was some confusion over PSEB Class 10 results after some reports claimed that marks and scorecards have been uploaded on pseb.ac.in by PSEB. However, candidates were not able to log on to the sites with server throwing up responses that 'This site can’t be reached.' A similar confusion had prevailed after the PSEB had announced the results for Class 12 results on pseb.ac.in on April 23, 2018, but later withdrew it.

Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the PSEB class 10 examinations which were held between March 12 to March 31.

Here's how to check your PSEB Class 10 result:

1) Visit official website of the Punjab Board - pseb.ac.in or examresults.net or punjab.indiaresults.com

2) Click on Punjab Board Class 10 result link

3) On the new page, enter all your details such as name, roll number and click on submit

4) Your result will be displayed online

The announcement of results of PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been delayed this year. This is because the board conducted re-test of a few subjects. The re-examinations were scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 20

The board has commenced with the process of re-evaluation of the answer sheets of PSEB Class 12 Exam 2018. Candidates interested to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets need to log on to the official website and fill in the forms till May 11 for a fee of Rs 500 per subject through a challan.

After filing the forms and paying the fees online students will have to submit a print out or a hard copy of the challan to the board’s regional centre in their respective districts.