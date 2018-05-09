हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PSEB

PSEB Class 10 Matric Results 2018 declared by Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released PSEB Class 10 Matriculation results 2018 on it the official website pseb.ac.in. Candidates can also avail their results on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. PSEB Class 10th Matriculation exam was held from March 12 to 31, 2018. The board has already announced the Class 12 results on April 23, 2018.

Here is how you can access your PSEB Class 10 Matriculation result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in or click here

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results. 

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number or name and click on 'Find results'

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen 

On Tuesday evening, the board has already announced the PSEB Class 10 rank list with Gurpreet Singh from Ludhiana's Shri Harikrishan Sahib Senior Secondary School topped the examination after scoring 98 per cent. 

Jasmeen Kaur of Kapurthala bagged the second position with a score of 97.85 percent while Puneet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib secured 97.59 per cent in the examination.

