PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 expected today: Official websites to check results pseb.ac.in

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 board examination results 2018 is expected to be announced on Thursday, May 3, on it official website pseb.ac.in by the board. Over 4.5 lakh students took the exams which were held between March 12 to March 31.

Below, we present a list of official websites to check results:

1. pseb.ac.in

2. indiaresults.com

3. examresults.net

The rumours of results declaration have been going on for over a week now, with the official websites often crashing as several students logged on in anticipation of scores. Servers frequently threw up responses that 'This site can’t be reached.' A similar confusion had prevailed during PSEB Class 12 results.

Please note, no official statements or dates have been announced for the PSEB Class 10 results 2018.

The announcement of results of PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been delayed this year. This is because the board conducted re-test of a few subjects. The re-examinations were scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 20.

Here is how you can access your PSEB Class 10 Matriculation result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen

You can also register yourself on the website with your name, roll number, mobile number and email ID so that you are notified once the results are declared.