PSEB Class 10 Result 2018: Punjab Board to declare Class 10 Matric scores at pseb.ac.in shortly

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to release the PSEB Class 10 Matric results 2018 shortly on the official website pseb.ac.in. The board has already released the PSEB Class 10 rank list with Gurpreet Singh from Ludhiana's Shri Harikrishan Sahib Senior Secondary School topped the examination after scoring 98 per cent. Candidates can also check their results on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

PSEB Class 10th Matriculation exam was held from March 12 to 31, 2018. The board has already announced the Class 12 results on April 23, 2018.

Here is how you can access your PSEB Class 10 Matriculation result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen

Jasmeen Kaur of Kapurthala bagged the second position with a score of 97.85 percent while Puneet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib secured 97.59 per cent in the examination.